Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.