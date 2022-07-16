URBANA — While the Urbana City Council is on the fence about permitting a new plasma collection center in the city, industry representatives and others say there’s an ongoing need for more of this blood component used to make a wide range of medical treatments.
On the line — and set for more discussion by the council Monday — is a special-use permit that would pave the way for Octapharma Plasma to open a new plasma collection center in part of a currently vacant building at 220 N. Broadway Ave. — the former Save-A-Lot grocery store. It would be the second plasma collection center in Urbana, in addition to Kedplasma, with another two — CSL Plasma and Talecris Plasma Resources — in Champaign.
The collection of donor plasma — which is about 55 percent of what’s in human blood — has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an industry group said 10 months ago it was hearing reports of a shortage in plasma-derived therapies.
“The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association is aware of emerging reports regarding patients not having reliable access to life-saving plasma-derived therapies used to treat a variety of serious, rare and chronic conditions caused by missing or deficient proteins in their blood,” the group said, urging adults to donate plasma.
Decreased plasma donations “mean serious health consequences for the hundreds of thousands of men, women and children living with these conditions as well as countless others facing trauma and emergency medical needs every day,” the group said.
Plasma donors are frequently paid by collection centers for their plasma, and can donate up to twice a week with certain restrictions.
Plasma donation is “highly regulated by laws that are enforced by numerous state and federal government agencies in the U.S. as well as by international agencies,” said Rhonda Sciarra, spokeswoman for CSL Plasma, which has a plasma collection center at 312 W. Kirby Ave., C.
“Plasma-derived therapies undergo rigorous safety controls and inspections throughout every step of the manufacturing process, from the collection of plasma to the final packaging of the finished product, ensuring plasma-derived therapies are of the highest quality and safety,” she said.
At a meeting this past Monday, Urbana alderwoman Chaundra Bishop characterized the plasma center business model this way:
“Much like a gaming hall we voted down, because it can be injurious to the public, it’s low-hanging fruit for those people who are desperate and not on the best footing,” she said.
The Maryland-based Immune Deficiency Foundation sees plasma donation quite differently.
To the foundation, which works to improve the diagnosis, treatment and quality of life for people living with primary immunodeficiency conditions, plasma donors are heroes referred to as “plasma healers,” said the foundation’s President and CEO Jorey Berry.
Primary immunodeficiency is an umbrella term for more than 450 rare, chronic diseases, all of which leave the body unable to fight off infection, she said.
Some 70 percent of people with primary immunodeficiency depend on plasma-derived therapies, and their need for treatment is life-long, according to Berry.
Sciarra said the need for human plasma to produce life-saving medicines is “critical and ongoing.”
It takes 130 plasma donations to treat one patient with primary immunodeficiency disease for a year, and as many as 1,000 donations to treat one patient with the rare inherited disorder hereditary angioedema for a year, according to CSL.
“Human plasma is used to produce therapies that treat diseases such as primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, hemophilia and other bleeding and neurological disorders,” Sciarra said. “Patients who use plasma-derived therapies need them to replace missing or deficient proteins that allow them to lead healthy and more productive lives. These patients generally require regular infusions or injections throughout their lives as their conditions are often chronic.”
Plasma-derived medications are also used in major surgery, organ transplant, treatment of shock, trauma, burns and animal bites, and for cardiopulmonary issues, hepatitis, liver conditions, pediatric HIV and RH incompatibility.
Kerry Clish, director of facilities for Octapharma Plasma, told the Urbana council this past Monday that Octapharma would have a 10-year lease for its space in the former grocery store and would invest about $1.5 million in remodeling the space and another $1 million in furnishing and equipping it.
The company hires local residents and gets involved in the communities it serves, he said, and would have about a $5.5 million impact on the economy — $2 million in annual payroll and $3.5 million in donor fees.
Donors are paid with prepaid debit cards, 80 percent to 85 percent of which are typically spent in local communities on groceries and other goods and services, Clish said.
He acknowledged the majority of Octapharma donors are lower-income people who need the payments to help supplement their income. But Sciarra said CSL works with plasma donors from many socio-economic groups.
“All people who attend our centers to make a plasma donation are treated as valued participants in the process of providing safe and effective plasma-derived therapies to patients in need, although some will not qualify to be donors due to applicable regulations,” she said.
“Many plasma donors are repeat donors who commit to making donations because they recognize the life-saving benefits of plasma-derived therapies,” Sciarra said. “Some have a loved one or friend with a rare disease who is treated with a plasma-derived therapy.”
Octapharma has more than 180 centers in 35 states, including one in Springfield.
The company says its medicines are used in 118 countries around the world. It also has seven research and development and six manufacturing sites in Europe and North America.
The company’s corporate office didn’t respond to emails from The News-Gazette, but here’s more to know from its website:
- The plasma donation process: “A trained staff member called a phlebotomist puts a sterile needle in your arm vein to draw blood. The blood is then cycled through single-use, sterile equipment that separates plasma from the other parts of your blood. Your plasma is then collected in a container, while the other parts of your blood are safely returned to your body.”
- How often: “Octapharma Plasma adheres to all U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines, which permit two plasma donations within a seven-day period, with at least 2 days in between donations. Your body replaces the donated plasma within 24 to 48 hours.”
- First visit includes a donor suitability screening with a video, medical history and brief health questionnaire.
The special-use permit the company is seeking in Urbana passed the city plan commission with a recommendation to the city council to approve it, and city staff members concurred.