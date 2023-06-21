DANVILLE — An exhibit to celebrate Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System’s 125th anniversary has been established at Danville Public Library.
“VA Illiana Through the Generations” explores the way in which service to veterans through VA employment has become a family tradition for many in the region.
The exhibit comprises static poster displays accompanied by written responses to interview questions about the experience of life in a VA family.
The exhibit will be available for viewing at the library from 11 a.m. today through 3 p.m. Saturday.