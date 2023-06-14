DANVILLE — One of Danville’s five nursing homes has filed a voluntary closure plan with the state.
Gardenview Manor, 14792 Catlin Tilton Road, submitted its closure documents on Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The 213-bed facility is set to close on or before Aug. 13, according to its closure plan.
The Danville nursing home is a facility of Premier Healthcare of Illinois, which also operates Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab in Savoy.
According to the proposed resident-relocation notification letter submitted with the closure plan, the reason for the closing is staffing challenges.
“Due to staffing challenges, which were secondary to the pandemic, the facility has decided to close,” states the letter signed by Kathy Eyre, relocation manager for Skokie-based Premier Healthcare Management.
Jo Hilliard, administrator of the Savoy nursing home, said it has about a dozen vacancies and will offer spaces to residents at Gardenview Manor.
“We will offer it, but there are plenty of nursing homes in Danville,” she said.
This is the second time in recent months that an area nursing home has filed a voluntary closure plan.
The last one was filed by the recently closed University Rehabilitation Center of CU in Urbana.
Illinois Department of Public Health spokesman Mike Claffey said the agency doesn’t have the authority to stop a nursing home from closing but works with the owners to ensure residents’ safety during the process and to make sure residents are aware of their options for obtaining care in the area.
Medicare currently gives Gardenview Manor its lowest overall rating (one star) for performance on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
The facility was fined six times by the federal government from 2020 through 2022 and was denied Medicare payments four times in that three-year period, according to Medicare records.