DANVILLE — July 21 is the date targeted for the opening of two new veterans’ living facilities on the west side of the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System campus in Danville.
“These homes are a high-level nursing-home environment that consists of 10 private bedrooms, living room, kitchen, spa room, laundry and staff support offices,” said Melissa Spady, public affairs officer for the system.
The facilities, which are each 10,000 square feet, are part of the VA’s community living center.
It will bring to six the number of such existing small homes.
Construction is also ongoing on a new acute mental-health inpatient building.
The building, which is approximately 17,000 square feet, will meet the needs of up to 22 patients.
Spady said it also consists of counseling rooms, group rooms, a day room, dining room, laundry and staff offices.
Spady said that building should be ready to open later this year.