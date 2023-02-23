Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — One latte — hold the lettuce, please.
As Starbucks rolls out its new line of Oleato beverages in Italy — each with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil — a local dietician doesn’t see any cause for health alarms.
“As a dietician, we promote heart-healthy oils,” said Kristina Adams. “Olive oil falls into that category.”
Granted, most people want their olive oil in a vinaigrette over a salad, or poured into a pan for cooking, said Adams, a part-time dietician with Carle Health and operator of Tuscola-based Sliced Right Nutrition.
Still, she said of the new beverages, “I might have to try one of these.”
Starbucks said its new Oleato drinks won’t come to the U.S. until this spring, with plans to offer them first in Southern California, with select markets in Japan, the Middle East and the United Kingdom to follow.
Reports that Starbucks will add a 120-calorie tablespoon of olive oil to the new coffee drinks don’t phase Adams, who said people commonly consume a tablespoon or more of olive oil in a serving of salad dressing and likely add more than a tablespoon when drizzling it in a pan for cooking.
The calories in olive oil are among the healthier ones to consume, versus those in processed foods, she said.
One of the big health benefits of olive oil is its anti-inflammatory properties, Adams said. Reducing inflammation can help lower risk of certain diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, she said.
Olive oil also has the highest percentage of monosaturated fat among edible plant oils, which lowers bad LDL cholesterol and increases good HDL cholesterol, and it’s been shown to lower blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.
Among the new Oleato drinks Starbucks has launched is an Oleato Caffe Latte, described by the chain as Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and steamed with creamy oat milk “to create a velvety smooth, deliciously lush latte.”
Another is an Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso that, according to Starbucks, “offers layers of flavor sweetened with notes of hazelnut, rich espresso and creamy oat milk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.”