URBANA — Carle Health is inviting its patients to update their electronic medical records to reflect their gender identities, sexuality and their preferred names and pronouns in an effort to provide more welcoming and respectful care.
The effort is allowing health-care providers to see and use the preferred names of the patients they’re treating, and that’s important, according to Amy Delaney, who is leading Carle’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department.
When health-care providers fail to be affirming, patients may mistrust their doctors, feel excluded and end up reluctant to return for follow-up care, Delaney said.
That’s “hugely problematic,” said Martha Mills, board president of Uniting Pride of Champaign County.
Not only can it lead patients to shy away from health care they need, she said, it can cause them to feel depressed and anxious.
“It’s damaging to someone to not have your humanity recognized,” Mills said.
One of the most common requests Uniting Pride receives from the community is for help finding LGBTQ-affirming health-care providers and facilities, Mills said.
Carle has been working with Uniting Pride on staff education to provide a more gender-inclusive care framework, Delaney said.
That’s included launching a six-part education series this past January to address such areas as clinical considerations and communication issues, Delaney said.
The series is geared to care providers, but there have also been reception desk employees and those from Carle-owned Health Alliance Medical Plans attending, Delaney said.
Carle patients wishing to update their electronic medical records to reflect their preferred names, gender and other identifiers can do that through their online patient portals, she said.
Christie Clinic has also made that opportunity available for its own patients.
“Christie Clinic believes in the importance of providing a safe health-care space for individuals, regardless of gender or sexuality,” said Christie Chief Medical Officer Dr. Candace McGregor.
“Christie Clinic has been working with Carle and others in the medical community to better address patient equity in the LGBTQ+ community,” McGregor said. “The MyChristie patient portal has the option for patients to update their gender identity and preferences within the EPIC electronic medical platform that Carle also uses.”
McGregor also said several of Christie Clinic’s primary care, obstetrics and gynecology and endocrinology providers are trained and experienced in providing gender-affirming treatment. And Christie endocrinology specialist Dr. Yasser Haider-Badenhorst will be a speaker at an upcoming Carle seminar on transgender health care.
OSF HealthCare spokeswoman Libby Allison said OSF patients are currently able to indicate their legal sex (as it appears on their driver’s licenses and other legal IDs) in their online patient portals.
“Additionally, work is underway to allow for increased options such as preferred sexual orientation and gender identity,” she said.
“Our mission partners work every day to preserve the personal worth and dignity of every person we serve, regardless of race, color, religion, orientation and ability to pay,” Allison said. “OSF HealthCare will never deny health care to anyone who needs it, and this includes LGBTQ individuals and their families.”
Carle’s focus on more equitable care for LGBTQ patients is part of a broader diversity and inclusion effort also looking at disparities in health-care services based on race and ethnicity, Delaney said.
“We are working to build that more inclusive culture,” she said.