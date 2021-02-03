URBANA — Dr. Hunter “Patch” Adams of Urbana said he was honored to be nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
If it helps to get his free hospital built in West Virginia, he will feel even better.
“I’ve worked for peace all my life in so many ways,” he said. “My style is more to say, ‘I hope it builds our hospital.’ Donations for our hospital are much more important.”
Adams is in the 50th year of his quest to build the hospital, which he thought would take five years.
His Gesundheit Institute owns 327 acres in Pocahontas County, W.Va., where three smaller buildings and the shell of “our first big building are up.”
Adams founded Gesundheit Institute, whose services were free to all, following graduation from medical school in 1971. All staff lived there communally, which included 20 adults, three of whom were doctors. They lived in a six-bedroom house with their children and saw patients at no cost.
But “almost no one donated” to the institute, he said. “It was such a radical idea.”
“When I was in medical school, I saw nothing (good) with how hospital health care is being delivered, so I knew I’d have to do it myself.”
Adams said his initial visit with a patient is three to four hours, whereas he was taught in med school to get it done in 7.8 minutes.
“Your medical bill is the No. 1 reason you lose your home and the cause of 70 percent of bankruptcies,” he said.
Adams, who was the subject of the 1998 blockbuster movie starring Robin Williams, said he had to close the institute and reach people in other ways, including a number of worldwide clown visits.
He said he has lectured in 82 countries and every state many times. Adams said he’s never found a K-12 school in the world that teaches “one hour of loving, the most important thing in life.”
“They don’t teach joy, and they give children grades. What kind of a nightmare is that?” he said.
Adams has logged 6.8 million miles in the past 35 years, giving lectures and performances.
“I realized as how much fame is a nightmare, I had to become famous” in a bid to raise money for the hospital.
After closing the free institute, Adams felt the emptiness of not seeing patients “and a need to care.”
So he started the clown trips — he’s led more than 300 of them to such places as Russia, Morocco, Mexico and the Amazon of Peru, with people ranging in age from 3 to 92 clowning along with him. He doesn’t require any clowning experience of those who make the trip, and they clown for 10 or more hours a day in hospitals, orphanages, prisons, nursing homes and prisons.
“Five times I’ve taken clowns into war,” Adams said. “Bullets bounce off clowns. I’ve been at 10,000 death beds as a clown. It makes dying fun. A huge number of people are lonely, and you can misbehave. The No. 1 funny thing in the world is farting, and so I have three sizes of whoopee cushions.
“Clowning is a trick to get love close. In a clowning outfit, I can hug everybody.”
In medical school, he found none of the doctors “are loving and playful people, so I decided to bring that to medicine myself.”
“I’m a clown who is a doctor, not a doctor who is a clown.
“In 50 years in medicine, never once did I give a psychiatric diagnosis or prescribe psychiatric medicine. Antidepressants are the No. 1 prescribed medicine in the world.”
Adams said he believes depression is a result of loneliness, “but you can’t sell pills for loneliness.”
“You need friends,” he said.
Adams was not a fan of the movie about him because those who made it said they would help him build his hospital but didn’t give a dime. But he has forgiven them because he has received so many letters from people who said the movie has helped them.
People can donate to help Adams build the hospital by going to his website, patchadams.org.
Others nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize range from former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner to U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.
The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced in October. The 2020 prize was given to the UN’s World Food Program.