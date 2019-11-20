URBANA — The Elks clubs in Champaign-Urbana and Danville will sponsor a free orthopedic assessment clinic for children next month.
The clinic will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the office of Dr. James McKechnie in the medical office building of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, 1405 W. Park St., Suite 306, U.
No medical referral is necessary, but physicians may refer patients for a specific reason or a second opinion. School nurses may refer children and families to the clinic.
Those wanting to be seen must make an appointment by calling the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 800-272-0074 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing inward or outward, complains of back, knee, leg or ankle pain or has a back curvature, they can be seen at this clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic.
The Elks will provide financial help to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so. In the past, the Elks have paid for therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.