Eye health is so important and something many of us may take for granted. This month, Anum Paya, an interdisciplinary health sciences student at the University of Illinois, discusses preventive measures and highlights the importance of vision screenings.
No other organ in your body is as exposed to our external surrounding as your eyes, so it is vital to understand the importance of taking care of them and ensuring your vision is not jeopardized.
Out of all our senses, sight is perhaps the most vital, as it accounts for about 80 percent of how we perceive our surroundings
Awareness about the dangers of the various conditions that can develop in the eyes is key. Tips and techniques about taking care of your eyes will also help prevent these conditions from happening and potentially save a trip to the doctor.
Some of the consequences that can result from improper eye care are the development of cataracts, infections, macular degeneration and glaucoma and potentially vision loss.
Neglecting eye care can also lead to negative outcomes for one’s overall health as well.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, vision loss not only affects eye health but also overall health, quality of life, independence and mobility. This can lead to external injuries, such as falls.
It can also affect one’s mental health, cognition and social functioning and get in the way of job opportunities and education.
It can also affect brain health because typically, when an individual loses either some or all of their vision, there tends to be a decrease in physical and social activity, which can lead to cognitive decline.
Cataracts are essentially a condition in which the lens of the eye becomes clouded, which leads to vision loss. Some cases can be extreme, to the point of blindness.
Macular degeneration is a disease in which the macula — the part of the retina at the back of the eye — of the eye begins to break down, which also results in vision loss or complete blindness. This can also happen due to age.
These conditions can also result from exposure to ultraviolet light and lifestyle habits, and they are preventable if the proper precautions are taken.
Infections and glaucoma can also result if individuals are unaware of their eye health. Many conditions can develop if a person is careless.
One of the most severe infections that can result is called endophthalmitis. This infection causes the cavities inside in the eye to become inflamed, which can affect the tissues and fluids in the eye, resulting in blindness if not treated immediately.
There are two types of endophthalmitis, exogenous and endogenous. Exogenous endophthalmitis results from bacteria or fungi that enter the body from the outside, usually through surgery or an injury.
Endogenous endophthalmitis results when the infection enters a different part of the body and spreads to the eyes.
Glaucoma is when there is damage to the optic nerve. Since the nerve is damaged, it begins to deteriorate, which caused blind spots to develop in a person’s vision and if not taken care of, can eventually lead to blindness. The nerve damage tends to happen due to increased pressure in the eye. Diabetes can lead to the development of glaucoma.
Many conditions lead to deterioration of eye health. Luckily, there are preventative measures that people can take to ensure their eyes are healthy. One of the most important things you can do is to protect them from UV exposure. Wearing sunglasses is highly recommended to limit UV levels. If you play a sport that can result in an eye injury, it is advisable to wear protective eyewear.
Another way to improve eye health is to avoid smoking. Smoking tends to increase the risk of developing age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration, cataracts and damage tgo the optic nerve.
Eye health can also be affected by your diet. Eating a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce the risk of diabetes, which increases the risk of glaucoma.
If your wear contacts, proper cleaning and care can help reduce the chance of infections.
Lastly, it is imperative to get your eyes checked by an ophthalmologist yearly so they can catch anything that is not normal and treat it instantly. Being aware of ways to take care of your eyes is essential, because sight truly is a gift.