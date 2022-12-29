DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Board of Health hopes to have a new administrator for the health department in place “as soon as possible,” board President Brad Gross said.
The administrator’s job has been vacant since at least Nov. 21, when the county posted the vacancy. Gross said former Administrator Doug Toole resigned.
Toole could not be reached by The News-Gazette.
Gross said the county has had two applicants, and they will be screened before interviews are conducted.
Since the vacancy was posted just ahead of the holiday season, Gross said he hopes to see more applicants come forward in January.
According to the posting, the Vermilion County Health Department administrator is required to have a master’s degree in public health or a related field and will earn a starting salary of $65,000 to $75,000.
Toole had been with the health department since 1992, beginning as an environmental health inspector, then serving as director of environmental health until being appointed administrator in 2016.
The current environmental health director, Jana Messmore, is serving as interim administrator.