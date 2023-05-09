CHAMPAIGN — Five area nursing homes have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health for resident safety violations during the first quarter of this year.
Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells was fined $25,000 for a Type A violation for failing to identify a self-closing door as an accident hazard and failure to transfer a resident according to a care plan.
The resident got a finger caught in a bathroom door, which resulted in the amputation of a fingertip, according to a state report.
Type A violations are those in which substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.
Four other area nursing homes were fined for lesser Type B violations, which arise from an occurrence or condition more likely than not to cause more than minimal physical or mental harm to a resident.
Those include:
- ClarkLindsey Village, Urbana, which was fined $2,200 for failure to implement fall intervention for two residents and failure to adequately supervise two cognitively impaired residents with a known history of falls, resulting in both residents falling.
One of the two had multiple fractures requiring hospitalization, and the other had a cut over one eye requiring sutures and hospital admission for observation, according to the state.
- Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care, Champaign, which was fined a total of $4,400 for two Type B violations.
In one case, the facility failed to complete bedsore treatments as ordered, complete weekly bedsore monitoring, thoroughly assess bedsores upon admission, obtain treatment orders for a newly identified wound and have documentation of the identification of a new wound for two out of four residents reviewed.
In the other case, the facility was said to have failed to implement bedsore treatments as ordered for two of three residents surveyed, resulting in an infection for one resident.
- Gardenview Manor, Danville, was fined $2,200 for failure to ensure that two out of 10 residents reviewed were free from misappropriation of funds by facility staff.
The failure caused the two residents “to experience loss of personal funds and emotional and psychosocial harm, including loss of trust, shame, anxiety and anger,” according to the state report.
- Hawthorne Inn, Danville, was fined $2,200 for failure to protect a resident’s right to be free from physical abuse by another resident.
The violation arose from an incident in which one resident struck another on the head with an object, causing the injured resident to require sutures in a hospital emergency room, according to a state report.