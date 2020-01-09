CHAMPAIGN — Don’t delay that flu shot any longer, health experts are urging.
Flu is widespread in 45 states, including Illinois, and it’s not too late to get a flu shot to protect yourself and others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Both Carle and Christie Clinic still have flu shots available in their doctors’ offices, even though their public shot clinics ended months ago.
“We are still offering flu shots at our primary-care offices, and it’s not too late for it to be effective,” said Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin. “Flu season continues through the spring, so it’s important to protect yourself and others.”
As of late December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had estimated the 2019-2020 flu season had resulted in at least 6.4 million cases of flu illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths.