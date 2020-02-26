CHAMPAIGN — Rosecrance, the Rockford-based mental and behavioral health agency, has named a new executive director for its Central Illinois region.
Joey King, a former administrator at The Pavilion Behavioral Health System, is now heading Rosecrance Central Illinois, Champaign.
King, 40, of Charleston, is a licensed clinical professional counselor.
He worked for the The Pavilion for eight years, as director of residential services, director of social services and most recently as chief clinical officer.
Before that, he was a supervisor at LifeLinks in Mattoon for five years.
King, who is married with two children, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University.
He has replaced Rosecrance Central Illinois’ former executive director, Chris Gleason, who is no longer with agency.
Rosecrance’s Central Illinois region covers both Champaign and Vermilion counties, King said.