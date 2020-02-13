The Elks lodges in Champaign-Urbana (2497) and Danville (332) will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 10.
It will be held at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois clinic at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, 1405 W. Park St., Suite 306, U, with children seen by appointment only.
Medical referrals aren’t required.
Children will be seeing orthopedic surgeon Dr. James McKechnie.
The clinic is being sponsored in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corp.
The clinic offers a chance for kids to be reviewed for bone and joint development, according to the Elks organization. Kids can be seen for such things as feet pointing inward or outward; back, knee, leg or ankle pain; or back curvature.
There isn’t a charge for diagnosis, and the Elks will provide financial help for kids needing further treatment or equipment if the family can’t afford it.
To make an appointment, call 800-272-0074 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.