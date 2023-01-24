URBANA — It’s been almost 30 years since the parents of local music promoter Josh Gottheil established a fund in his honor to help oncology nurses with the costs of continuing education.
Family and friends of the Urbana High School graduate who died of lymphoma at age 19 in 1989 continue to passionately support that cause as a tribute to him, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.
But for the first time since its inception, board members of the Josh Gottheil Memorial Fund for Lymphoma Research have decided to endow a fund to support nurses at Carle Foundation Hospital.
“I don’t know how I got the idea of (supporting nurse) resiliency,” said Diane Gottheil of Urbana, Josh’s mom and a member of the board.
But she’s positive it came to her well before COVID-19 made resiliency a household word.
And after checking with colleagues in the University of Illinois Medical Scholars program, where she was the associate director for many years, Gottheil said, “I felt like I was doing the right thing.”
The fund started in her son’s memory has given $250,000 to Carle to establish a fund for the hospital and clinic to draw on to support nurses and other staff who experience trauma because of their work.
“In the moment, we are providing them the emotional and mental support they need to be able to process and better interact with their patients,” said Laura Caveny, director of development and grateful giving for the Carle Health Center for Philanthropy.
Suffice it to say, Carle is pretty happy to be on the receiving end of such a gift from a private group.
Most of the money raised for Josh’s Fund over the last 29 years has gone to help nurses at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where Mr. Gottheil was treated for four months before his death. He received a bone-marrow transplant there courtesy of his mom.
“We thought about those nurses who became so close to Josh, and it was something our hearts were filled with,” Diane Gottheil said of her and late husband Fred’s desire to raise money to help snuff out the disease that robbed them of their child.
Being realists and educators, they knew that research requires millions of dollars. So they narrowed their mission to helping oncology nurses.
“We saw how demanding their work was and how important. That was the beginning of our efforts to grow this fund,” she said.
And grown it has.
Thanks to hundreds of donors, many of them personal friends of the Gottheils or students of Fred, an iconic economics professor at the UI for 55 years, and cautious oversight by Busey Wealth Management, the fund has doled out scholarships to 125 nurses over 28 years for what Diane Gottheil said is highly technical continuing education in oncology treatment.
In 2018, Josh’s Fund expanded its purpose to support nurse resiliency by giving $500,000 to endow a fund at the Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Diane Gottheil said she and her daughter Lisa, who is also on the board of Josh’s Fund, attended a 2019 symposium there, only to be surprised that organizers brought in two of the nurses who had treated their son and brother.
“Lisa and I were able to have private time with them. We were all crying,” she said. “They loved Josh, and when they came into the room, it was very clear it was professional but also very personal.
“We loved them. None of us will forget our relationship.”
Because Josh’s Fund has been financially healthy, even though donations were down last year, “it just seemed logical to do something for this community,” she said. “Josh was born at Carle. It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
Although Josh’s Fund made its donation to Carle in 2021, it won’t be till later this year that it’s put to use, Caveny said.
She said Carle has formed the “Carle Caring Crew” to come up with tangible ideas on how best to serve staff exposed to stress. They are drawing on a similar model developed in 2008 at the Cleveland Clinic called “Code Lavender” designed to support staff in both acute and chronic stress situations.
“I think of it more as counseling … looking for spiritual guidance,” said Caveny, adding that the crew will likely draw on the hospital’s team of chaplains to assist.
Despite Josh’s Fund’s affinity for helping oncology nurses, Diane Gottheil said she didn’t want to put any strings on the Carle resiliency gift.
“If you think about it, almost all nurses doing clinical work have some contact with the oncology department,” she observed. “It’s up to them to use as they wish for their nurses.”