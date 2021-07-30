GIBSON CITY — A 7-year-old Gibson City boy is battling leukemia, and his community has his back.
A number of fundraising events are in the works for the coming weeks for Finn Fairley, son of Mitch Fairley and Ivy Ward.
The youngster was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia July 11 and is being treated at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
Susie Tongate, who is among those helping with the fundraising, said Finn’s family is Gibson City to the core.
“The young parents are in their mid-20s. They are both local and still live there. All the grandparents live in the area,” Tongate said. “He’s a sweet little boy who’s already in the school system.”
Ward said her son “is a wild soul with the kindest heart.”
“He is wonderfully weird and goofy and usually full of life and energy,” she said.
She said she noticed Finn develop bruising and continue to exhibit a loss of appetite and a lack of energy, so much so that he said his chest hurt and he was tired after he had walked 50 feet.
“If you knew Finn, you would know this wasn’t him. He always had energy, and he was always ready to go,” Ward said.
She said when she and Fairley learned the diagnosis, “We heard one word that took the air out of our lungs.”
“After hearing one word — ‘leukemia’ — the rest of the world goes dark, and all the worst possible thoughts cross into your mind,” Ward said. “The next few days, you’re sad, angry, confused, brave, scared, hopeful — just a mind-numbing whirlwind of emotions that are impossible to explain unless you’ve heard your child’s name and ‘cancer’ in the same sentence.”
She credited family and the community for their support.
Ward said Finn has shown “nothing but strength and bravery since” the diagnosis.
“It’s going to be an incredibly long journey for him, but this amazing little boy has never shown anything but perseverance through everything he’s been handed the moment he was born,” she said. “I always say God only gives us what he thinks we can handle. This guy is going to move mountains.”
Finn was born with a condition called DiGeorge Syndrome, which results in developmental concerns. The biggest concern, however, is low immunity.
One of the fundraising events for the family — Swim for Finn — is set for this Sunday at the Gibson City pool.
“With a little boy named Finn, how could we not have a pool event that is fish-themed?” Tongate said.
The swimming pool has offered to waive any entry fees that day.
A tub will be set up to collect cards, gift cards or small toys for Finn and his family. Games will be organized every hour, and small fish-themed prizes will be given out as long as they last.
“It’s mainly geared to give the kids a chance to support another child in our community. And Finn loved to swim,” Tongate said.
She said this is his third week of treatments, which he receives every Tuesday in Chicago.
“It’s never just been a one-day trip yet,” Tongate said. “(They’re) still trying to get him stabilized, and so he keeps having to stay an extra couple days.”
Other fundraising events are also set.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district staff will be collecting money for the family on two occasions — Aug. 8 while car hopping at the local Dairy Queen and Aug. 13 downtown.
A downtown fundraiser is also planned Aug. 14. Starting at noon, there will be a car/Jeep run in town and area communities collecting money for Finn. Silent auctions will be on display downtown during the afternoon.
A meal will be served in the downtown area at 5 p.m.
T-shirts, silicone bracelets and car flags will be set up inside Jay’s Place. Bids for the silent auction will be taken there until 8:30 p.m.
Live music will start at 7 p.m. with Chris Corkery followed at 8 p.m. by Seasonal Disorder.
50/50 drawings will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., and a live auction will take place at 9 p.m.
Tickets will be sold for a new golf cart. That drawing will be Sunday, Sept. 12.
Those wishing to contribute to the family may call Tongate at 309-825-0311 or mail checks for the Finn Fairley fundraiser to Tongate at 417 N. State St., Gibson City, IL 60936. Venmo payments are also accepted; text Tongate for that info.