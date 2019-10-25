CHAMPAIGN — If you’re planning to enroll in a health plan for next year through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, you’re going to get a little guidance as you scroll through the offerings, courtesy of the federal government.
Each health plan being sold in the government’s online marketplace HealthCare.gov will carry a new star quality rating based on customer satisfaction, how well members’ medical care has been managed and how well the plan has been administered.
Great, but how much will coverage cost you?
Details on health plans and their premium rates haven’t yet been released, but with the 45-day open enrollment period set to begin Nov. 1, that information will be available soon.
Under the new quality ratings, each health plan will be ranked by one-to-five stars, with five stars given to those that stack up the best, similar to how Medicare Advantage plans are rated.
Both Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Health Alliance Medical Plans expect to be competitive in the new star ratings.
Blue Cross Blue Shield believes its experience, quality and networks will help make its plan offerings stand out, according to company spokeswoman Colleen Miller.
Health Alliance Medical Plans Chief Operating Officer Sinead Rice Madigan advised taking the ratings into account, but also carefully considering health plan details to find one that will work best.
“Given that all the carriers in Illinois are pretty close in star ratings, it depends on what the individual is looking for,” she said.
Monthly premium rates vary by region based on medical costs and other factors, but the average premium increase for Blue Cross Blue Shield across all 2020 individual (non-group) plans in Illinois will be 0.4 percent, according to Miller.
Some Health Alliance customers may see premium rate decreases.
“We have, on average, net decreases in premium,” Madigan said. “We’re pleased with that.”
That’s consistent with national projections.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday that rates on the benchmark second-lowest-cost silver plan for a 27-year-old will drop by 4 percent for the upcoming coverage year, and 20 more insurance issuers will participate next year in states that use the federal insurance marketplace.
Adani Sanchez, client services coordinator for Champaign County Health Care Consumers, advised checking health plans for such important details as whether the doctors you see will be included in the provider network and whether the medicines you take will be covered.
Current ACA health plan members should be receiving renewal packets in the mail soon, according to both Health Alliance and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Current plan members should also pay close attention to plan details that may have changed for next year before they renew, Madigan advised.
Enrollees should also be careful about opting for short-term health plans, which will be available in Illinois for up to 180 days, Madigan and Sanchez advised.
Plans such as these can serve as a bridge in coverage — for example, when someone is between jobs, Madigan said. But these plans often come with limited benefits and may not cover pre-existing conditions.
Three more things to consider:
— Sanchez encouraged everyone enrolling for next year to update their projected 2020 income on the federal marketplace website. The income limits for help paying premiums will get inflationary increases for next year, so some enrollees may find themselves eligible for larger subsidies, she said.
— Insurers will, again, be selling health plans both on and off the federal marketplace. But keep in mind: Only plans sold through the federal marketplace will be eligible for government subsidies.
— Need in-person help enrolling? Sanchez said Champaign County Health Care Consumers will have enrollment counselors available starting Nov. 1. Call or email for an appointment.
The organization also plans to hold a public information meeting on 2020 ACA enrollment from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, 1400 W. Park St., U.