CHAMPAIGN — Customers of Health Alliance, OSF MedAdvantage and Simplete can now download or update a new upgraded health care mobile app.
Dubbed “Hally” to remind users that Health Alliance is an ally, the app allows members quick access to their plan information and lots other information.
Some new features include: “ask a question” to interact with your plan support team, the ability to search for providers and drugs covered under your plan, and to see what you’ll pay for services like primary care, emergency room and urgent care visits in- and out-of-network.
“In the digital era, apps like this upgraded version meet our members where they are and outline their options in a clear way,” said Health Alliance Chief Operating Officer Sinead Madigan. "When members use the app, they will find quick access to health reminders, spending, recent claims information and much more.”
Users who already have the Your Health Alliance app and have automatic updates enabled, will see the app change to Hally upon their next regular app update. It can also be downloaded manually through Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Health Alliance is part of The Carle Foundation integrated system of health care services, which includes Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Physician Group, partnership in the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, two regional hospitals and 21 regional provider sites of care.