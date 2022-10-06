CHAMPAIGN — Test strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl in illicit drugs are being made available by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, but — for now — only to a small group of drug users who are clients of the health district.
Joe Trotter, coordinator of the health district’s harm-reduction program, said the agency just recently began making fentanyl test strips available to clients who come in for a syringe-exchange program that’s intended to prevent disease spread through shared needles.
Now these clients can pick up the test strips along with clean needles, though “we have a pretty limited supply" of the test strips, he said.
Formerly classified as illegal drug paraphernalia in Illinois, the test strips were legalized — under certain conditions — through a change in the law this past June.
State law now allows pharmacists and other health care professionals to distribute fentanyl test strips. The change in the law also removes the threat of prosecution for storing the strips in a licensed pharmacy, hospital or other health care facility.
Trotter said the test strips cost about $1 each, and the health district currently lacks funding to make them available more widely to the general public.
Fentanyl test strips have been billed as a harm-reduction tool and potentially life-saving, because fentanyl is often added without the buyer’s knowledge to other street drugs — sometimes in amounts lethal to first-time users — to increase potency. Consequently, fentanyl-related overdose deaths have steadily risen.
Trotter said the test strips work by mixing a small amount of a drug such as cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin in water and inserting the test strip.
Results indicating whether fentanyl is present are available in five minutes, he said.
If a test is positive for fentanyl, the drug user can choose not to take the drug, he said.
The Food and Drug Administration further cautions drug users who use a strip and find fentanyl present not to take the drug alone, let someone present know of a positive test and be ready to respond in the event of an overdose and to make sure the opioid-overdose-reversal drug naloxone is available and that someone knows how to use it.
While fentanyl is also sometimes found in marijuana bought on the street, the test strips are best used with drugs in forms that can be liquefied, Trotter said.
The test strips available through the health district only indicate whether fentanyl is present, not how much of it is mixed into the other drug, he said.
Trotter said the health district could potentially make fentanyl test strips more widely available if grant funding becomes available to buy them.
Meanwhile, spokespeople for both CVS and Walgreens said their stores and websites don’t sell fentanyl test strips.