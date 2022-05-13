CHAMPAIGN — It’s no longer just emergency responders and the loved ones of drug users who may have Narcan — a potentially life-saving emergency treatment for an opioid overdose — on hand.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has been cold-calling restaurants, bars, gas stations, hotels, stores and other businesses asking them to accept a free Narcan kit and keep it available in the event that it’s needed.
So far, during this year alone, hundreds of businesses in Champaign County have said yes.
Narcan, a nasal-spray treatment and brand name for the medication naloxone, can quickly reverse the effects of a potentially fatal overdose of opioid drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid pain relievers.
Having it on hand in public places to treat an emergency overdose is akin to having an automated external defibrillator on hand to potentially save the life of someone with cardiac arrest, according to Joe Trotter, harm-reduction program coordinator for the health district.
There were more than 107,000 drug-overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, with more than 71,000 of them caused by overdoses of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, according to new federal estimates released this week.
The health district uses state grant money to buy Narcan in bulk and distributes it in kits in Champaign County and to health departments and agencies in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
So far this year, the health district has spent $220,000 on Narcan, and it expects to spend about $400,000 before the year is out, Trotter said.
Most of the Narcan success stories come from first responders, who also receive some of the free Narcan that the health district distributes, Trotter said. But he’s had several community members get in touch with him saying they used their Narcan kits to save a life.
Narcan is easy to use, he said. The treatment is one spray in a single nostril to reverse an opioid overdose, though in some cases, people will require two sprays.
It should be administered to someone showing overdose symptoms such as shallow or slow breathing or no breathing at all, along with being unresponsive and difficult to wake up. The treatment is absorbed with no inhalation needed.
“It’s very safe to administer,” Trotter said.
That means there are also no bad effects from administering it to someone who doesn’t actually need it. Should the symptoms be caused by something other than an overdose, such as a heart attack, stroke or seizure, and the person has no opioid drug in his or her system, Narcan will do nothing, he said.
“It just makes your nose wet,” he said.
In Illinois, Narcan is available without a prescription, and those administering it in the case of a suspected overdose are immune from civil and criminal liability, Trotter said.
In Champaign County alone, health district outreach staff members have distributed more than 700 free Narcan kits to businesses and other public places this year from February through April, Trotter said.
The health district also makes Narcan available to people in the community who want it on hand — either because they are opioid drug users themselves or have loved ones who are users, Trotter said.
Three things to note, he said:
- Narcan shouldn’t be taken when you’re alone.
- It’s also important to call 911, because the person receiving the treatment will still need emergency care.
- Providing mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths will also help.
The health district also provides training in the use of Narcan for those who want it — and that ranges from a brief tutorial on how to use it to a 45-minute full training that includes the basics about what causes an overdose and the signs and symptoms to be on the lookout for.
While having Narcan on hand is entirely optional, Trotter said it’s especially important for businesses and public places in rural areas of the county — where there will be a longer wait for an ambulance than in Champaign-Urbana — to have it available.
Anyone interested in picking up free Narcan can come to the health district’s teen and adult services division at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
Trotter said those who would like to schedule training can call him directly at 217-352-7961.