CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District stopped providing a space for the charity His Kid’s Closet because of “messes” left in the building and inconsistent volunteer staffing, according to health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
A 6-year-old nonprofit that provides used clothing to kids in need, His Kid’s Closet has been distributing clothing at the health district’s Women, Infants and Children offices for several years.
The charity posted an update on its Facebook page Monday, seeking help finding a new location.
“Unfortunately, the health department has decided that we can no longer do clothing distributions at the WIC office. They unfortunately made this decision without speaking to us and it was effective immediately,” the post said.
The public health district provided the WIC space for His Kid’s Closet’s weekly clothing distributions, “and it worked for a long time,” Pryde said.
But problems developed in the past year, Pryde said.
In addition to messes left in the building, she said the organization’s volunteer staffing was inconsistent and the group didn’t communicate with the health district about that.
“It was frustrating for staff,” she said. “It just wasn’t working out.”
Pryde said the health district wishes His Kid’s Closet “the best of luck.”
Kristian Sargeant, director of His Kid’s Closet, acknowledged that volunteer staffing for the weekly clothing distributions has been an issue, though she said, “we’ve gotten more consistent.”
Some of the organization’s volunteers are students who are gone during the holidays, she said.
She said it was surprising that the health district terminated the charity’s use of the space without warning. Volunteers went in last week and found the space empty, she said.
Sargeant, who has a full-time job in human resources, runs His Kid’s Closet as a volunteer herself.
“I think it’s an amazing ministry for our community,” she said. “I think it helps a lot of people.”
She’s operating the organization for now from her home, but is hoping to find a new location for it before she moves in about six weeks, she said.
His Kid’s Closet was founded in 2014 by Carolyn Morris, who relocated to DeKalb in 2015. Sargeant said she took over as director last year.
Pryde said health district clients will still have access to clothing donations on site through another organization.
“Rest assured, our families will still be able to get clothing,” she said. “Our case managers will continue making sure that our clients will continue getting the resources they need.”