CHAMPAIGN — Are you prepared to stay home for two weeks if coronavirus disease COVID-19 arrives in the local community?
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde has posted steps to take right now, including stocking up on enough food, medicines, water and other supplies to last two weeks, if it becomes necessary to stay home.
Not only would that be advised for those who become ill, public health could ask others in the community to stay home to limit spread of the disease in the community.
Pryde said there aren’t any COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, and nor is there any sustained community spread in the U.S. But, she also said, this is expected to change as the virus continues its spread around the world.
“To prepare for this possibility, we need everyone with the ability to prepare to do so,” Pryde advised.
Also advised:
— Share information with friends and family.
— Get a flu shot, and for those eligible, a pneumonia shot, to conserve on health care resources and hospital bed space.
— Stay tuned to public health for guidelines on what to do in the event of a community spread.