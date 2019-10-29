CHAMPAIGN — If you live in East Central Illinois and plan to sign up for health insurance through the federal government’s online marketplace, you’ll have a choice of 21-25 plans for next year.
Two insurers — Health Alliance Medical Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois — will be competing for enrollments in Champaign, Douglas, Coles, Vermilion, Piatt, Ford, Iroquois, Edgar, Cumberland and Clark counties, according to an analysis of 2020 health plans released Monday by the Illinois Department of Insurance.
The analysis includes general rate trends for some levels of coverage and some sample rates for this area and others in the state in advance of the start of a 45-day open enrollment period set to begin Friday.
Health Alliance and Blue Cross Blue Shield are among five insurers selling coverage for Illinois residents in the government marketplace, and in most regions of the state there will be rate changes of plus-or-minus 5 percent for the lowest-cost bronze and lowest-cost silver plans, according to the state analysis.
Across all state rating areas, the monthly premium rate for the lowest-cost bronze and silver plans will decline a bit from the current year — by 2 percent for the lowest-cost bronze plan and by 3 percent for the lowest cost silver plan.
Still, monthly premiums will run in the several-hundred-dollar range for those who don’t qualify financially for a federal subsidy.
A 21-year-old nonsmoker in East Central Illinois, for example, will pay about $333 a month — without a subsidy factored in — for the lowest-cost bronze plan from Health Alliance. That’s $1.70 a month less than the premium for someone that age for the current year.
A 21-year-old nonsmoker in this area of the state will pay a premium of about $417 — without a subsidy — for the lowest-cost Health Alliance silver plan, compared to $451 a month this year. That same age enrollee will pay about $424 a month — without a subsidy for Health Alliance’s second-lowest-cost silver plan — which is 6 percent less than the current year.
Bronze plans come with lower premiums and higher out-of-pocket costs, while silver and gold plans involve higher premiums and lower levels of expenses for plan members to pay for themselves.
Statewide, there will be fewer health plans for individual coverage available than last year — 142 for next year, compared to 151 for 2019 coverage, according to the state analysis. Small group coverage will be available only off the government marketplace.
As in years past, enrollees can apply for premium subsidies for 2020 coverage based on their individual household income and the number of people in their households.
Health plans and rates can be previewed on the federal marketplace website at Healthcare.Gov.