CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is on the verge of being past the likelihood that any of its students who traveled to Wuhan, China, over winter break will develop symptoms of infection by the new coronavirus, a UI health official said.
Of the 146 UI students with connections to Wuhan, many of them didn’t visit home over winter break, according to UI McKinley Health Center Director Dr. Robert Parker.
As for those who did: Most UI students returned from winter break Jan. 17-20, and the coronavirus spreading in Wuhan has about a 10-day incubation period, Parker said.
He told the McKinley staff the next couple of days will be big ones to watch, because if any of the students who traveled to Wuhan and back over winter break are going to develop symptoms, it will be soon, Parker said Tuesday.
“Then we’ll be past it,” he said.
Parker, along with Dr. Janet Jokela, the acting dean at the UI College of Medicine in Urbana, and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, conducted a forum on campus Tuesday to address the level of threat the new virus poses to the community and what’s being done to prepare for it if it should arrive in this area.
Parker said every UI student with connections to Wuhan was contacted via email about what to watch for, and the UI — along with public health and local hospitals — have been in a hypervigilant state.
McKinley Health Center got in touch with its retired nurses to help screen students with respiratory symptoms at the door, he said.
“Not only do we not have a (coronavirus) case, we don’t have anyone who is a person under investigation,” he said.
Parker also said several students have taken voluntary precautions if they believed there was a chance they could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, wearing masks out in public and avoiding crowds.
Pryde said public health, local medical providers and the UI have been working together for weeks to prepare for a potential coronavirus case — just as they have for other emerging illness threats. “This is not something we are super-nervous about,” she said. “It’s something we’re well practiced at.”
Pryde, Jokela and Thompson said it’s actually influenza that poses the larger health threat locally at the moment, and they urged everyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot to get one.
There’s no reason for local hospitals and doctors to be overwhelmed with vaccine-preventable flu, Pryde said. And medical providers overwhelmed by flu cases is the last thing anybody should want in the event the novel coronavirus arrives in the area, she said.
More to know about the threat risk:
— The risk is “relatively low” in this area, Pryde said. What does that mean?
Pryde and Jokela compared it to measles: One person infected with measles has the potential to spread it to 18 unvaccinated people. Anyone with coronavirus would have the potential to spread it to 1-2 people.
— What about any social media rumors about coronavirus in the area?
Testing is currently being handled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the turnaround time on tests has averaged one day. There isn’t going to be a case public health doesn’t know about, Pryde said.
“If you’re not hearing about a case from public health, it’s not a case,” she said.
— Isn’t coronavirus the culprit behind the common cold?
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses, and four of them can cause the common cold, Pryde said. The Wuhan coronavoris 2019-nCoV is a new virus about which much is still being learned.