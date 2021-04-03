URBANA — You never know where the next health innovation is going to come from, but Carle Illinois College of Medicine has 20 contenders lined up to pitch their ideas.
Teams ranging from middle school students to health care providers will present their proposals to improve health and wellness in the college’s third annual Health Make-A-Thon later this month.
The 10 winning teams will each receive help from mentors, training and $10,000 in resources and materials to help develop their ideas into working prototypes through the Health Maker Lab network on the local campus.
The 20 finalists, a dozen of which are from Champaign County, were selected from 94 teams submitting their ideas from 16 Illinois counties.
“What we envision for this is to be a nationwide and worldwide resource for health innovation,” said Dr. Irfan Ahmad, assistant dean for research at Carle Illinois and executive director of the Health Maker Lab.
Ahmad said this competition is about harnessing the power of the individual.
It’s not just doctors and scientists who come up with ideas to solve health-related problems, he said. Each person, from kids to older adults, has life experiences that can potentially spark good ideas.
Among the finalist proposals are a smart toy for kids with autism, a wire-free 12-lead EKG, an artificial intelligence assistant for social workers addressing homelessness, a wearable medical device to measure and monitor facial tension, a personalized automated nutrition assistant, hologram medical training and an attachable device to prevent severe hormone-related psychiatric disorders.
Having a good idea isn’t enough to win, though. When finalists make their pitches to the judges and the audience, they’ll also need to show their ideas are unique and can work, Ahmad said.
“You may have a great idea but it may not be feasible, or somebody may have already done that,” he said.
Anybody will be able to watch the live, virtual Health Make-A-Thon competition, to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. April 17, and the audience will even get a chance to vote for their favorite innovations, along with the judges. About 300 people viewed last year’s competition, Ahmad said.
Members of the audience will be required to preregister at bit.ly/3mgQjwJ.
Since this competition began, Ahmad said at least six original ideas have progressed to first-version prototypes from the 2019 cohort, and the 2020 cohort is making good progress despite some pandemic-related delays.
The goal for ideas that pan out, is to eventually progress to filing a patent and launching a start-up, according to Ahmad. No pressure, though, he said.
“We have also given them the option to fail,” he said.