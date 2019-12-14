URBANA — If you haven’t been washing your hands a lot, now is the time to start.
Flu is on the rise in the area enough for hospitals to begin putting visitor restrictions into place.
The Carle health system announced Saturday that flu season visitor restrictions are in place for its hospitals in Urbana and Hoopeston.
Flu has been inching up in recent weeks. As of the latest national update for the week ending Dec. 7, flu in Illinois was at the regional level. That means there are confirmed cases and flu-like illness in at least two to about 50 counties in the state.
Visitor restrictions for the two Carle hospitals mean there will be a maximum of two visitors allowed in a patient room at a time. No one under age 18 should visit in the hospital.
Additional restrictions include:
— Visitors with respiratory illness should not visit the hospital, or wear a mask if they must visit.
— If a patient is in isolation because of flu, visitors are limited to those who are vital to the patient’s emotional well-being and care.
— Visitors should cough or sneeze into a tissue and throw away that tissue immediately.
— Visitors should wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer after blowing their nose or coughing or sneezing.
Expect to find additional guidelines in women’s and children’s areas of the hospitals for the protection of kids and new mothers.