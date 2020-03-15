We asked three University of Illinois professors to help define, in layman's terms, three words/phrases that have suddenly become part of the everyday lexicon.
1. 'SOCIAL DISTANCING'
Says JUSTINE KAPLAN, a clinical assistant professor in the UI Department of Kinesiology and Community Health: “Social distancing, at its most basic, is about keeping a bubble of space between you and others.
“The goal is to have at least three and ideally six feet of space from others, so that even if you pass by someone coughing or sneezing, the droplets that come from their mouth and/or nose don’t get to you. You try to avoid those droplets, because those droplets can carry disease — COVID-19, as well as flu, colds, etc.
“Social distancing can be applied in very public situations, like buying groceries, going to a store or eating at a restaurant. It can also be applied in your home when caring for others.
“For example, if you are caring for a sick relative, your goal would be to bring them what they need, then wash your hands and stay outside this bubble. That obviously isn’t always possible in caring for someone, but the more you can do it, the better. The less time in that three- to six-foot bubble, the better. This same practice applies to COVID-19 and more broadly to colds, flu, stomach flu, etc.
“Social distancing is why you are seeing larger events canceled, as those events make it hard to keep this recommended distance.
“It’s important to remember that social distancing goes hand-in-hand with other recommended practices of washing your hands, not touching surfaces or your face and having people who do not feel well stay home and away from others.”
2. 'PANDEMIC'
Says CHRIS BROOKE, an assistant professor in the UI Department of Microbiology: “An epidemic refers to the widespread community transmission of a new or typically rare infectious agent. A pandemic refers to an epidemic that has spread extensively between countries and continents.
“One of the best-known historical examples of this, and probably the most relevant for the coronavirus, is the 1918 ‘Spanish influenza’ pandemic.”
3. 'CORONAVIRUS'
Says JIM LOWE, an associate professor in the UI Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine: “Viruses are very simple microscopic parasites that cannot reproduce on their own. They need a cell, such as a human cell, to reproduce.
“Once they infect a cell, they make copies of themselves and are then able to escape that cell and spread to other cells.
“Coronaviruses are a large, diverse group of viruses that infect many different animals and humans. In many animals, they infect cells of the respiratory tract.
“The COVID-19 virus is one of many of coronaviruses that we know exist.”