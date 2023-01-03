MONTICELLO — Kirby Medical Center is poised to grow again, with construction on its new 40,000-square-foot Therapy & Wellness Center currently on track to wrap up at the end of February.
This is the biggest building project the system has taken on since the new hospital building itself opened in 2011, and it’s going to about triple the size of the current therapy department, hospital CEO Steve Tenhouse said Monday.
The new therapy center building, which is under construction in front of the current hospital along Interstate 72, will open with 20,000 square feet on the main level and a 20,000-square-foot unfinished basement for future expansion.
The new finished space will provide much-needed larger spaces for the physical-, occupational- and speech-therapy programs, the hospital’s dietitians and wellness services, cardiac rehab program, pulmonary rehab program and Stay Active & Independent for Life program, Tenhouse said.
“We have outgrown the space,” he said.
The new facility will also come with a new service: aquatic therapy in a new 16-by-20-foot therapy pool, he said.
The remainder of the finished space will house the hospital’s CrossFit gym and related programs and classes, which will double in size from its current home in a separate building on the main campus, Tenhouse said.
Driving this $14.5 million project has been a growth in use of the hospital, which draws patients not only from Piatt County but also from Champaign and Macon counties, Tenhouse said.
With new procedures being added, the hospital’s surgery department has grown, he said.
“We are finding surgeons like the environment here, the staff and the facility,” Tenhouse said.
Last month, Kirby Medical Center began a new master facility planning process and will be evaluating future space needs over the next five and 10 years, he said.
That will include looking at the best use of the space being vacated by therapy services, with one possibility being the addition of a fixed MRI unit, which “has been on our wish list for a couple of years now,” Tenhouse said.
Currently, MRIs are provided by a mobile unit twice a week, and hospital officials have been evaluating the volume of use the mobile unit gets.
“We think we’re close to needing one,” he said. “If we had one here full time, it would get used more.”
While many area construction projects have been delayed by supply-chain and employment issues, Tenhouse said good planning has helped avoid significant delays on the Therapy & Wellness Center.
Work on the exterior is nearly completed, with most of the work now underway being done inside the building, he said.
Plans call for moving to the new site over a two-week period in the first half of March, with possibly just a day of down time for therapy services before the final move.
Kirby Medical Center also recently completed an extension of its campus wellness trail, from 1 mile to 1.6 miles.
“It’s been very popular,” Tenhouse said.
The concrete path for such activities as walking and biking was originally built in 2015, and with the addition now also loops around the new Therapy & Wellness Center.
The construction can be viewed live online at bit.ly/KirbyRehab Construction.