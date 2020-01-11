URBANA — A Champaign-Urbana native will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.
R. Rox Anderson is being recognized for his invention of laser dermatology, which is used to remove birthmarks, scars and other skin lesions, according to the hall of fame.
He’s one of 22 inventors who will be recognized May 7 at the annual induction ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Other inductees include the inventors of ibuprofen, the hard hat and center-pivot irrigation.
Born in 1950, Anderson went onto study at MIT and Harvard Medical School.
As a Harvard student in 1980, he developed the idea of “selective photothermolysis,” which uses pulses of light at specific wavelengths to target particular structures in the skin without damaging the rest of it, according to the hall of fame.
He now has more than 80 patents to his name and has licensed his technologies to multiple companies, the hall of famer said, and his technology has been used for laser hair removal, acne treatment and tattoo removal.
“I’m a guy who likes to solve problems, and I care about other people, and sometimes that gets expressed by solving problems in a lab, inventing and making technology work for people,” Anderson told the National Inventors Hall of Fame. “I think of myself as a problem solver.”
Anderson is currently a dermatology professor at Harvard Medical School and the director of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.