CHAMPAIGN — Amid growing concern about an outbreak of a new virus, the Chinese American Association of Central Illinois is postponing its annual Lunar New Year gala that had been scheduled for Saturday at Parkland College.
The announcement came as a second person in America was diagnosed with the new coronavirus; the Chicago woman in her 60s had traveled to Wuhan in China, the city where the virus originated late last year.
More than 5,800 students at the University of Illinois are from China, and Emily Liu, the director of the annual gala, said some who returned from winter break are from Wuhan.
“We are afraid that this kind of large gathering of people will endanger public safety,” she said through a translator.
About 250 people had bought tickets to the gala.
“Even the small risk of getting people in danger,” she said, led the organizing committee to postpone the event.
It may be rescheduled, as the Chinese New Year is celebrated over a couple weeks, or canceled, depending on how widespread the virus becomes, especially since it typically takes several days for symptoms to appear.
“It still depends what the situation is going to be like,” Liu said.
The annual gala was scheduled to feature several song and dance performances, as well as a meal.
“The basic intention is to have more people understand and learn about Chinese culture,” Liu said. “It’s one of the major activities of the organization, to prepare for the event.”
UI students returned to classes Tuesday, and the McKinley Health Center began screening students with respiratory issues for the virus Wednesday morning.
“All appropriate students will be masked, and those of particular concern will be masked and then seen in an isolation room,” spokeswoman Chantelle Thompson said in a statement.
The center said it will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the disease and encouraged any students who think they may be at risk to contact them at 217-333-2700.
Members of the public were asked to contact their health care provider if they believe they’re at risk.
Last Friday, American airports began screening for the virus in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. Airports in Atlanta and Chicago (O’Hare) were added this week.
The first case in America was confirmed Tuesday in Washington state. A man in his 30s who had traveled to Wuhan contracted the disease, but was in good condition, doctors in Washington said.
The woman in Chicago is also doing well, the Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner said, and is being hospitalized mostly to avoid further infection.
When the woman returned Jan. 13 to America, she had no symptoms, and has had limited contact outside her home since she arrived.
More than 900 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, mostly in China, where 26 people have died from it.