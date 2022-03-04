RANTOUL — Zoe Quinones likes to do many things a typical 8-year-old does.
“She likes to sing. She likes to dance. She likes to paint and play with her cousins on trampoline and ride a bike,” said her mother, Johanna Cruz. “She loves her teachers, Mrs. (Claire) Metz” and Valerie Holmes, and secretary Alyssa Vance at Ludlow Grade School.
But things have taken a sudden turn for the third-grader.
Cruz, of rural Rantoul, took her daughter to the ER at Carle Foundation Hospital on Feb. 15 — a day she called “the worst day of my life” — after she began having problems with her neck, which was “twisting all the way to the left side,” her mother said.
“One day, (school staff) called me,” Cruz said. “She was covering one eye because she was seeing double.”
The problem was not discovered until Zoe underwent an MRI, which found a tumor at the base of her brain. Cruz said because of its proximity to the spine, it was deemed inoperable.
Instead, Zoe will begin six weeks of radiation treatments at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana to shrink the tumor.
Cruz said her daughter “doesn’t know how bad it is,” and she hasn’t been able to speak with a doctor yet to gauge Zoe’s chances for recovery.
It was originally thought that treatments would take place at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, but Cruz found out Tuesday that they could be done at Carle.
A fund has been set up at Ludlow Grade School to help defray medical expenses. Vance said community members, including the town’s senior citizens group, have been bringing donations to the school.
The school has been spreading the word via Facebook and flyers.