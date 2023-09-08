CHAMPAIGN — As the daughter of mom and dad church co-pastors, Crystal Hogue grew up knowing how important it is to put her God-given gifts to work and help others do the same.
She puts her own gift of leadership abilities to work as the executive director of the Champaign County Christian Health Center and the founder and chief executive of CHM Bible Theater Productions.
She’s been in a leadership role for all her work, Hogue said.
“Everything I do, I have to be sure I’m making a difference,” she said. “That’s why we’re here.”
Hogue and the Christian health center will be among five honorees Sept. 15 at the annual Pink Panache Scholarship Gala in Champaign hosted by the Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the Winding Ivy Community Development Foundation.
Hogue has led the Champaign County Christian Health Center — a free clinic in Champaign — since 2019.
Also a playwright with a lifelong interest in the theater, she’s been CEO of CHM Bible Theatre Productions — a nonprofit arts, theater and leadership faith-based organization that provides Bible and inspirational plays — for more than 23 years, and is herself the writer of plays based on Bible stories.
Hogue has brought to both her roles an MBA from American InterContinental University and previous experience working as an insurance agent and on the business side of health care with several providers in Illinois. She also serves as a motivational speaker and executive coach for nonprofit leaders and pastors.
God gets first claim on her time each day, because no way could she do all her work without the wisdom of God, she said.
“I’ve got to spend time with God in the morning,” she said.
The 55-year-old Hogue grew up in Indianapolis, one of seven children in her family.
She first came to Champaign-Urbana from Chicago 11 years ago for her husband’s job, she said. She and her husband, Circle Academy Principal Charles Hogue, have three grown children.
When she first took over as executive director of the Christian health center, Hogue recalled she wanted to help move it forward. Under her leadership, the clinic recently moved into the first building of its own at 1401 S. State St., C, and is in the process of expanding services.
That’s involved some vision, such as viewing a closet across from her office as a future lab.
“It’s small, but it does the job,” she said.
Hogue said she was first drawn to the Christian health center out of a desire to serve and for its mission to provide holistic and quality health care to the uninsured and underinsured.
“I feel like we’re making a difference,” she said.
For the patients, she said, “I want to make sure we capture everything they need when they come to our doors.”
Hogue said she’s also striving to expand the health center’s base of donors and recruiting more volunteers. There are great opportunities there, for example, for retirees who want to serve, she said.
While it’s a faith-based organization, the health center doesn’t limit its care and service to Christians. In fact, it’s promoting its availability on billboards around the community to make people who need health care aware that the clinic is there and free.
“We want to serve everybody,” Hogue said. “That’s what being a light means.”