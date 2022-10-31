FITHIAN — State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, has filed a bill intended to give state retirees at least two choices in their health insurance before open enrollment closes Nov. 30.
The bill (HB 5831) calls on the Illinois Department of Central Management Services to make at least two choices available for state retirees who currently have just a single choice — an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO that may not include Carle health providers in its network.
Marron said he hopes to get his bill addressed as soon as lawmakers return for the veto session Nov. 15.
“There’s definitely a time crunch here,” he said.
Open enrollment for state retirees is set to start Tuesday for health coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Marron said he’s heard from hundreds of retirees in the Champaign-Urbana and Danville areas who are concerned about the state’s switch to the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO.
He's also been in touch with Carle, he said.
“The state’s decision to make Aetna the only option for Illinois retirees is threatening access to the area’s biggest health care provider,” Marron said. “The legislation I filed today is aiming at restoring choice for seniors and retirees that are facing this devastating loss of provider care.”
Marron called the decision to provide just one health plan option “shortsighted” for an area like Champaign-Urbana, where the major provider is out-of-network.
Carle and Atena have been negotiating on a contract that would bring Carle into Aetna’s network, but as of late last week, officials for both agencies said Carle’s offer was still under consideration by Aetna.
Marron said he’s heard nothing back that he finds acceptable from CMS or Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration.
“If the administration doesn’t provide a solution before the General Assembly returns to Springfield in November, I will demand we address this situation through legislation that would take effect in time for the people of Central and East Central Illinois that are being negatively impacted by this change," he said.
Ideally, Marron said, the bill will be passed in the veto session in time to rectify the situation “for the 11,000 people in this area that it affects.”
If not, he said, he still wants to move ahead with the bill so retirees won’t ever be in this situation again.
“We are talking about real life-and-death matters for people being able to access the health care that they need. These are seniors that helped build this country and keep it going and Illinois retirees that gave their working years to public service,” he said. “They are owed their health care benefits. Stripping away their coverage and providers is cruel.”