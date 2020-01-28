CHAMPAIGN — At least one local grocery serving the Asian community has run out of facial masks as fears continue to escalate about the potentially deadly coronavirus.
Not only are many customers wearing surgical masks to shop at Fresh International Market, Champaign — employees are wearing them, too, said the store’s Assistant Manager Kevin Zhang.
“Since we have more traffic, mostly Asian people coming, they get (a) high chance to get the virus in people,” he said.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced two more U.S. cases of respiratory illness related to the novel coronavirus, both related to recent travel to Wuhan, China, where the virus has been spreading. The new latest cases, in Arizona and California, boosted the number of infections with this coronavirus strain in the U.S. to five.
Compared to larger groceries, Fresh International Market has a higher percentage of Asian customers, along the lines of 70 percent, Zhang said.
The store has sold out of both kinds of facial masks it carries and is hoping to have more in stock by midweek, he said.
Both Champaign Ace Hardware stores owned by Niemann Foods — the chain that owns local County Market and Harvest Market groceries — have been selling a lot of surgical masks, especially since University of Illinois students came back from winter break, according to the company’s Director of Consumer Affairs Gerry Kettler.
“They can’t keep them in stock, and I think they’ve had to reorder a couple of times,” he said.
The chain’s County Market store in the UI campus area has also seen more customers — primarily international students — shopping in surgical masks, Kettler said.
A local public health official said there’s no current recommendation for the general public to wear facial masks out in public as a preventive measure for the Wuhan coronavirus.
“We are not giving any recommendation right now, unless they are specifically people who have traveled back from China,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
UI students from Wuhan, China, have been notified about the coronavirus symptoms they should be on the lookout for, Vaid said.
“We know there are no symptomatic individuals right now in this community,” he said.
The UI contacted students with a known connection to Wuhan City on Jan. 24, according to UI McKinley Health Center Director Dr. Robert Parker. All students coming to the health center with respiratory symptoms are being masked at the door and told about how to keep themselves healthy, he said in an updated email to the campus community Monday.
“Coronaviruses are generally spread by droplet contact,” Parker said in the email. “This commonly means that you must be within six feet of an infected person who is coughing and sneezing, or via close personal contact such as touching or shaking hands or touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.”
Most UI students have been back on campus for at least seven days, he said.
“In that time, we have had one person with possible symptoms, but it was determined the person did not have the illness,” Parker said. “We are hopeful and taking great strides to keep our campus safe.”