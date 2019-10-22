CHAMPAIGN — Have a favorite memory about Frances Nelson Health Center?
In honor of the Champaign facility’s upcoming 50th anniversary, its parent organization, Promise Healthcare, is seeking memories from those who have been part of its history.
Short written memories of 50-100 words will be shared at Frances Nelson’s anniversary open house, set for Nov. 19.
Promise Healthcare has suggested some topics to consider for sharing memories, among them what you see as Frances Nelson Health Center’s value over the past five decades, who or what contributed most significantly to the strength of the center, what makes you proud of it, what challenges it had to be overcome to make it strong, one experience or interaction that shows the center’s work and what you think the most important contribution the center has made to promoting access to care.
The anniversary open house will be held from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Frances Nelson, 819 Bloomington Road, C.
Promise Healthcare Executive Director Nancy Greenwalt said she hopes to receive written recollections by Nov. 8 to share them at the event, through she hopes to continue collecting stories beyond that date.
Stories can be mailed to Greenwalt at the health center, or shared with her by calling her at 217-403-5401.