CHAMPAIGN — An adult associated with a Rantoul day care center is the latest victim of monkeypox.
A release from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said the patient is doing well and that the case “poses little risk to the general public.”
The case is being investigated by both the local health district and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“There are no other cases at this time, but a complete assessment is being conducted of all adults and children at the facility. If a child that's enrolled has had a potential exposure, the parent or guardian will be contacted by CUPHD,” the release said.
There are approximately 571 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Illinois and just over 7,100 nationwide. Illinois is one of six states in the country with more than 500 cases.
Local health officials said there is “no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus.”
Person-to-person transmission is possible through close skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores like clothing or sheets, or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.
Symptoms include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
