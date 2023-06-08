CHAMPAIGN — Naloxone, also known as Narcan, will soon be placed in AED boxes across the University of Illinois campus to be accessible in emergencies involving drug overdoses.
Narcan has already been made available both in the McKinley Health Center pharmacy and in the health aids vending machine, which is free to students.
Nearly 500 doses have been picked up from those locations since they started being offered in December of last year, said Awais Vaid, the director of the health center.
While the drug can quickly reverse the effects of opioids and stabilize someone who is overdosing, it has no effect on someone without opioids in their system, making it safe for anyone to carry and administer.
There have not been any reported cases of overdoses involving UI students, faculty or staff on campus.
Brian Brauer, executive director of emergency management at the UI’s division of public safety, said the move is about reducing the risk of emergencies in the future.
“What it means is we’re being more prepared, so that if a member of the community comes to campus and is overdosing ... we want to be able to help that person until the ambulance can arrive and transport them to definitive care,” he said.
Students can pick up one dose of naloxone per semester from the health center. By the end of the year, anyone near an AED box will have access to a dose if needed.