CHAMPAIGN — An Ohio-based physician is set to open a new abortion clinic next month in west Champaign.
It will operate under the name Equity Clinic at 2111 W. Park Court, in the facility that formerly housed Advanced Aesthetics surgery and laser center.
Plans for this new clinic have been afoot since at least June, when a fundraiser to help pay for a building purchase was launched on GoFundMe by Dayton, Ohio-based OB-GYN Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle and two others listed as fundraising team members, Aeran Trick and James Reisinger-Kindle.
The campaign, entitled “We are opening an abortion clinic in Illinois,” had raised $11,390 as of Monday.
“I and a team of colleagues from all over the Midwest kind of came together for this new project,” Keith Reisinger-Kindle said Monday. “We actually are going to be opening very soon.”
The Champaign clinic will begin accepting appointments Jan. 30, and is set to see its first patient Feb. 11, he said.
Champaign was selected as the location for a new abortion clinic in Illinois because some of the patients it’s expected to serve will be traveling from Indiana and Ohio, Reisinger-Kindle said.
He sees Indiana moving closer to a complete ban on abortion, he said, “and things south of Illinois are not looking great either. There are few options for people to seek care short of commuting to Chicago.”
Abortions are still being performed in Ohio for now, but “with a pretty large list of restrictions,” Reisinger-Kindle said.
Equity Clinic is described on its website as an equity-oriented abortion care provider offering medication and surgical abortion, contraception and birth control.
“Equity Clinic provides high-quality, compassionate reproductive health care, including first- and second-trimester abortions and contraception, while ensuring future access to care by teaching learners within our practice,” the website states.
“We are very passionate about being an education center,” Reisinger-Kindle said.
The clinic will also offer resources for the underserved; same-day appointments; assistance with transportation, lodging and procedure costs; and weekend hours. It will accept insurance, and will be staffed with providers trained in “cultural competency and anti-oppression,” according to the website.
Reisinger-Kindle said Equity Clinic is founded on providing more equitable access to people of color in the Midwest.
A provider team is already in place, with some providers from the local area and some from other states, he said.
Reisinger-Kindle also said the Equity Clinic team has been in touch with Planned Parenthood of Illinois throughout its planning process, and while Planned Parenthood’s Champaign clinic just underwent an expansion, there remains an unmet need for abortion access.
“When we are both at maximum volume, there will still be an unmet need,” he said.
In announcing its Champaign Health Center expansion last September, Planned Parenthood said it was doubling in-clinic abortion access for central Illinois and providing abortion options closer to people traveling from Indiana and southwest Ohio. Reisinger-Kindle said he plans to continue his practice in Ohio. For now, there are no further plans to open another Equity Clinic location, he said.
According to county records, the building at 2111 W. Park Court, C, was sold Nov. 16 for $1,025,000 to Equity and Justice Properties LLC, based in Dayton, Ohio.