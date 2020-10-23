URBANA — As an oncology nurse, Hannah Dignan has seen how devastating cancer can be for patients and their families.
Now, she’s spending several days a week helping those at higher risk for breast cancer take some preventive steps when it’s still possible to reduce their chances of getting the disease.
Dignan is an advanced-practice nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital’s new High-Risk Breast Clinic, a sub-clinic within the Mills Breast Cancer Institute in Urbana.
With 1 in 8 women facing a lifetime risk of breast cancer, the risk may already seem plenty high for women in general.
But some women have an even higher risk because of family history of breast or ovarian cancer.
Or they have other risk factors related to lifestyle, or certain breast abnormalities found in screening, or a personal history of early menstrual periods and later menopause, or they’re simply older than 50.
Patients are referred to the High-Risk Breast Clinic by their doctors, Dignan said.
The goal is to not only help prevent more breast cancers from occurring but to find more breast cancers when they’re early and the most treatment options are available, she said.
She meets with the patients and assesses their risks — both for developing cancer within five years and over their lifetimes — and comes up with a risk reduction plan for each patient, she said.
That can include more frequent and advanced screenings, she said, or beginning screening earlier in adulthood, depending on family history.
Patients with a strong family history of breast cancer are also typically referred to a genetics counselor to check for inherited mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, which raises breast cancer risk, Dignan said.
And because obesity, drinking too much alcohol and inactivity also boost the risk of cancer, plans for patients may also include a better diet, 30 minutes of cardiovascular activity a day and, for daily drinkers, cutting back on the alcohol.
“We get the opportunity to work with these women and see their challenges,” Dignan said.
In addition to meeting with patients in Urbana, Dignan said she is also seeing patients at higher risk for breast cancer once a week in Danville.
An estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer were projected in the U.S. this year, along with 48,530 cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer, according to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. The group also projected 2,620 cases of invasive breast cancer will occur in men this year.