CHAMPAIGN — Jennifer Henry has worked for hospitals and a large clinic system, but it’s community health centers that have become the major focus of her career.
An experienced leaders of community health centers, Henry took over Wednesday as the new executive director of Champaign-based Promise Healthcare, the parent organization of Frances Nelson Health Center and SmileHealthy Dental Center.
Henry replaces Nancy Greenwalt, who left the organization earlier this year.
The 59-year-old Henry comes to Promise Healthcare from Family Health La Clinica in Wautoma, Wis., where she was chief operations officer.
She has also worked in executive positions at health centers in Kentucky and Washington.
Henry started her career as a staff and travel nurse in intensive care with Mayo Clinic and hospitals in the Pacific Northwest.
Her first community-health- center job was as director of nursing and clinical services at Moses Lake Community Health Center in Moses Lake, Wash. There, she found she loved the work and the mission of community health centers have to serve all patients, she said.
When she was made aware of the opening at Promise Healthcare, she saw an organization with a solid foundation and opportunity for growth, Henry said.
“As soon as I read the mission, I said, ‘OK, you’ve got me hooked,’” she said.
Henry said she sees Promise Healthcare’s strengths in its longevity of providers and a strong, supportive board.
She sees potential for not only expanding the number of patients Promise Healthcare serves but for possibly adding some specialty care and services that may not be readily accessible to Frances Nelson’s primary-care patients.
For example, she said, it may make sense to add an in-house pharmacy, chiropractic care and dilated eye exams needed by diabetic patients. She also sees the need to address the lack of access to affordable dental care for adults, she said.
Pam Bigler, president of Promise Healthcare’s board, said Henry has a passion for federally qualified health centers such as Frances Nelson and brings a lot of experience in working with these types of health centers and in adding knowledge to expand services.
“She has the experience and expertise to make Promise Health an organization that is integral in providing health care services to the community,” Bigler said.