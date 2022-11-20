CHAMPAIGN — It’s one of the first things patients are asked to do when they’re summoned back to a medical exam room: Step on the scale.
Weighing in with an audience doesn’t cause everybody to cringe, of course. But for some folks, there’s a deeper issue behind what’s become a routine procedure at the beginning of medical office visits.
“For any patient who’s ever been stigmatized because of their weight, stepping on the scale can be very difficult,” said Dr. Ari Pence, a Christie Clinic family medicine physician with a special interest in treating patients with eating disorders.
Over the past couple years, Christie Clinic has been adding signs above its scales that are designed to put patients who are uncomfortable with being weighed more at ease.
The signs, now in most of Christie’s locations, bear these words:
“This scale can only give you a numerical reflection of your relationship with gravity. That’s it! It cannot measure character, beauty, talent, purpose, possibility, strength or love.”
Pence, who embraces the principles of the Health at Every Size movement, said patients with eating disorders can be even more affected by a weigh-in at the doctor’s office, because the number on the scale can trigger feelings of guilt and shame.
The signs above the scales allow her and other Christie medical providers to acknowledge that being weighed may be hard for some people, “and that we want to partner with them right away,” Pence said.
“These signs are super important, because it lets the patient know we the providers know the number on the scale is not indicative of someone’s inherent value or their worth,” she said.
Among Health at Every Size principles are weight inclusivity — accepting and respecting the inherent diversity of body shapes and sizes and rejecting the idealizing or pathologizing of specific weights, according to the Association for Size Diversity and Health.
Among other principles are eating for well-being, respectful care and life-enhancing physical activities for people of all sizes, according to the association.
While obesity can be a factor in certain chronic diseases, Pence said a person’s weight is only one factor medical providers use in making an assessment, and many disease processes associated with excess weight may not be affected by weight loss.
“You simply cannot make a judgment and assessment of someone’s health by looking at the number on the scale alone,” she said.
And while it’s long been a default practice to ask patients to step on a scale, for some visits, weighing the patient isn’t medically necessary — and it’s important for providers to explain to patients when it is, Pence said.
Some cases in which weighing is medically necessary would include infants and young children to help monitor their growth, for pregnant women to make sure weight gain is sufficient for a healthful pregnancy, for anyone taking weight-based medications and for medical-assisted weight loss, Pence said.
Dr. Candace McGregor, Christie Clinic’s chief medical officer, said placing signs at scales was “just a start to helping our patients alleviate this sometimes stressful portion of a visit.”
“Christie Clinic believes in promoting health equity, and rather than focusing solely on one data point, we support ending weight discrimination and improving the access to quality health care regardless of size,” she said.
McGregor said Christie Clinic encourages its patients to practice healthful behaviors “in the body they have, not only the default approach of weight loss” and to have productive conversations with their providers — letting them know if they prefer not to discuss weight or weight loss.
Pence said Christie patients uncomfortable with being weighed are welcome to step on the scale facing away from the numbers.
Christie Clinic is also in the process of producing “no weigh” cards that she plans to make available to patients who want to indicate without saying the words aloud that they don’t wish to be weighed unless it’s medically necessary, she said.
Some studies have shown patients in larger bodies aren’t listened to as well as those with thinner bodies, receive less accurate health advice or may even get delayed treatment based on weight biases, Pence said.
“I have, in my personal and professional life, witnessed how weight-based stigma impacts patients negatively, and I’ve always wanted to be part of a solution and not part of the problem,” she said.