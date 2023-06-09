Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
URBANA — Karen Guymon wasn’t long out of nursing school when she first came to work for Carle Foundation Hospital.
Or, as she affectionately refers to her employer, “Ma Carle.”
More than a half-century later, she’s only just been able to bring herself to retire from a job she’s loved.
Guymon, 78, is hanging up her scrubs and putting in her last day today.
She’s loved nursing, the contact with the patients and her colleagues.
“That’s why I kept on so long,” Guymon said.
Guymon has spent nearly all her years at Carle working at its flagship hospital in Urbana, working part-time for many of those years.
She grew up in Quincy and graduated from what was then Blessing Hospital’s school of nursing in 1966 in that community, she said. She worked for a time as a nurse in Carbondale before coming to Carle in 1968.
Guymon counts her years of service at Carle as 53. She left twice for the births of two children, then restarted in 1969, and has been at Carle consistently since then except for one year away in 1983, she said.
Guymon has served as a nurse in the hospital’s “float pool,” with her favorite area of the hospital to work being the medical-surgical unit.
She did work four years as a nurse in the former Carle Arbours nursing home but missed the hospital, what she calls, “the big house.”
“I had to come back,” she recalled.
Guymon has been around for both the many changes in her field and for Carle’s growth — from a single hospital to a system of eight hospitals and the large expansion of Carle’s clinic system.
“It’s been really interesting to watch all that happen,” she said.
New nurses today would barely recognize what it was like to be a nurse when she started, according to Guymon.
“Nurses were just doctors’ handmaidens back then,” she said. “We just followed doctors’ orders.”
Today, health care technicians do some of the work nurses used to do, and nurses use critical thinking skills in delivering care to patients, she said.
And, for anyone who complains that it’s hard to sleep at night in a hospital, Guymon recalled her early-year night shifts in which she’d go into patients’ rooms with a flashlight to check on them.
“We let patients sleep,” she said.
Why she stayed at Carle all these years?
“They’ve been very dynamic,” she said. “They have been a good employer, and I didn’t think I could do any better.”
She still doesn’t. But as she’s grown older, she said, it’s become harder to keep up with the demands of the job and all the changes that keep coming.
“I finally decided I needed to quit,” she said.
A mother of two daughters and one son and a grandmother of three, Guymon, of Mahomet, said her retirement plans include spending more time with her six-year-old grandson.
One of her daughters, Kara Gehrt, works in the lab at Carle hospital, and has already earned a 30-year service brick in the hospital’s Loyalty Courtyard.
Therese Leti, a Carle nurse and a former supervisor of Guymon’s, describes her as an excellent nurse, a perky and happy person and much like a lighthouse when waters are choppy.
“She really loved taking care of the patients. She really loved the job,” Leti said. “It’s really hard for her to let go.”
Guymon’s advice for young nurses is to go with the many changes coming along, and remember it’s all about the patient.
“Put a smile on, be friendly and make sure you don’t have an attitude or run your own agenda,” she said. “Just listen to the patient. It’s all about them.”