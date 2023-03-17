URBANA — The Evanston-based owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home said he’s looking forward to more discussion with the Champaign County Board about his plans to sell the facility.
“I believe we had a productive discussion, which I look forward to continuing,” said William “Avi” Rothner, manager of University Rehab Real Estate LLC and 50 percent owner of the Urbana nursing home now called University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
Rothner wants the county board to drop a restrictive covenant included in the 2019 sales contract requiring the nursing home to remain in operation as a nursing home until 2028.
A lengthy back-and-forth between Rothner and the board Tuesday ended without any action on the board’s part.
Rothner is already under contract with a buyer for the nursing home — and that was the case when his representatives approached the board last October about waiving the covenant, he said.
The buyer has plans to operate a substance abuse treatment center at the facility, but finalizing the sale is contingent on the covenant being waived by the county, Rothner said.
He declined to identify the buyer, subject to a non-disclosure agreement, but said if the county inquires, “we would submit a redacted version of the contract.”
Rothner said he plans to provide the county board with further information he was asked for at the Tuesday meeting.
“I was asked many questions and referenced a number of documents and sources in my presentation,” he said. “I was asked to provide the materials I referenced and to answer some open items. In order to provide clarity and transparency, we plan on submitting everything we can to support our assertions and to satisfy the questions raised by the county board.”
Whether the board has another discussion with Rothner will be up to board Chair Kyle Patterson, according to County Executive Steve Summers.
“Mr. Rothner did talk about providing the board with additional information, and he had a brief conversation with me about that after the meeting,” Summers said. “He expressed concern about the unspecified information being open to the public, and I referred him to our state’s attorney’s office to address that.”
Patterson said if county board members make it known that they want further discussion with Rothner, “then there could be more discussion.”
“If he reaches out, we could consider having him back again, but at this time there are no plans for that,” Patterson said.
Meanwhile, a day after the county board meeting in which Rothner was questioned about his efforts to hire needed staff at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, there was a post on the facility’s Facebook page stating the facility is hiring, that on-site applications are welcome and interviews can be done on the spot.
There are openings for certified nursing assistants, nurses and activities, front desk, housekeeping and guest services staff, according to the post.