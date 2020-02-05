CHAMPAIGN — A child in Champaign County may be under investigation for possible infection with a new virus that first appeared in China, but the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District hasn’t confirmed that.
“We don’t comment on any cases that are pending,” said health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
If there is a confirmed coronavirus case in this area, she said, her agency will immediately let the public know.
Illinois Radio Network on Tuesday said a person in the C-U area is suspected of having the virus.
The report said University of Illinois McKinley Health Center Director Dr. Robert Parker said that person is a child.
Parker couldn’t be reached by The News-Gazette on Tuesday.
Patients are being investigated for coronavirus infection if they have fever or signs of lower respiratory illness and have been in close contact with someone from Wuhan, China, or if the patient has symptoms and has traveled to China within 14 days of becoming ill, according to Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.
There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois to date, with a total 41 cases under investigation, according to IDPH.
In addition to the two positive cases, a husband and wife in the Chicago area, there have been 13 patients who have tested negative and 26 for whom results are still pending, the agency said.
IDPH isn’t commenting on cases under investigation, and won’t release further information unless there is a confirmed case or the public is believed to be at risk, Arnold said.
“But we’d like to stress that the general public in Illinois remains at low risk,” Arnold said.