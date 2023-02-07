DANVILLE — Carle at the Riverfront will hold an open house this week as it begins phasing in services.
Nearby Christie at the Riverfront, meanwhile, has moved all of its Danville services and is fully open to the public.
The public will get a chance to view the new Carle facility at an open house set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Departments from Carle’s older facilities at Vermilion and Fairchild streets will move to the new location in the coming weeks on a rolling basis. Patients will be informed in advance when their appointments move to the Riverfront location.
“We’re excited to be nearing the completion of the Carle at the Riverfront location,” said Nick Crompton, Carle Health’s vice president of construction and facility services. “This building will allow us to continue to support the health of the Danville community and expand what services we offer to meet their growing needs.”
The Carle facility is a four-story, 152,000-square-foot structure on a 17-acre campus. Two adjacent Carle-owned buildings are expected to open later this year.
Crompton said earlier that Carle has been planning for the new Danville project for several years.
Neighboring Christie Clinic’s new facility, a single-story structure that spans 152,000 square feet, has opened its doors.
Departments at its facility on Vermilion Street, including convenient care, began seeing patients at the riverfront location on Jan. 30.
Other services now at the new location include family medicine, foot and ankle surgery, laboratory, nephrology, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain and rehabilitation, physical therapy, and radiology.
On Monday, departments that made the move from its Logan Street facility also began seeing patients at the riverfront clinic. Those include cardiology, dermatology, dietician, general surgery, OB/GYM, urology, and vein and vascular.
Tara Hafner, Christie Clinic’s clinical services manager, said the riverfront clinic will allow Christie to expand its team of providers and employees in Vermilion County, and doubles the size of its Vermilion Street facility.