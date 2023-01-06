DANVILLE — Area residents who use Carle Clinic and Christie Clinic services in Danville won’t have to head to multiple locations for medical visits for too much longer.
Carle at the Riverfront and Christie Clinic at the Riverfront will open in a few weeks as neighbors — mirroring a similar development in southwest Champaign’s Carle and Christie at the Fields.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the change is a welcome one for many residents.
“I hear from a lot of senior citizens in particular that it’s challenging for them sometimes because they’ll have an appointment at one campus and then they’ll have to go to another appointment at another campus,” Williams said. “Having all the services provided at one building will make the accessibility of their care inordinately better.”
Carle and Christie each currently operate clinics at two locations in Danville. Those will soon be consolidated into one location apiece, next to each other.
The single-story Christie facility, which spans 20,000 square feet, will open its doors at the end of January.
Its neighboring Carle facility, a four-story, 152,000-square-foot structure, is likely to open in mid-February.
A Feb. 9 open house is planned, with hours to be announced later.
Two adjacent Carle-owned buildings are expected to open later this year.
Nick Crompton, Carle vice president of construction and facility services, said its project had been in the planning stages for some time.
“We’ve been working on this project for many years to get the land and the rest of it,” Crompton said.
Carle acquired the land, which had contained vacant lots and some rental houses, in May 2021, and construction started early that summer, he said.
He said several needs drove Carle’s desire to open the facility, including the goal to be more efficient with its services and maximize its resources.
“Being in one location makes it efficient for our patients as well,” he said. “Accessibility is an issue currently. We anticipate improving the quality and want an updated and modern facility. I think patients will be very excited to be in this new building.”
Carle currently operates clinics at locations on Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
Crompton said Carle will maintain its staffing levels in Danville. It employs about 250 people. And while it will expand some of its services, Carle expects the building to provide a higher level of efficiency.
“It will provide greater access to some of our specialists,” he said. “We had become challenged with the amount of space we have now.”
The new Carle campus, which spans 17 acres, will house medical offices and an ambulatory surgery center. Kiosks will be located in the front to help speed up check-ins. Crompton said team members also will be available to assist with the process.
Move-in to the new building starts in late January, he said, and should be finished around April.
Finishing touches are in the works, but “basic construction is complete.”
Carle officials have yet to decide how the Carle-owned building on Vermilion Street will be used. Carle is leasing the building on Fairchild.
The Carle campus also will contain two other buildings, one of which will be Carle Medical Supply and a sleep lab. Carle will lease out the other building for retail use. Those buildings are likely to be ready by summer.
Tara Hafner, clinical services manager at Christie Clinic, said construction on its Danville site began last March, and by Feb. 6, they expect “to consolidate all current Danville services, including primary care and cardiology, convenient care, dermatology, dietitian, foot and ankle surgery, general surgery, laboratory, nephrology, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain and rehabilitation, physical therapy, radiology, and vein and vascular departments, as well as (offer) convenient access to a new surgicenter.”
Hafner said the additional space will allow Christie to expand its team of providers and employees in Vermilion County. It will double the size of its Vermilion Street facility.
Patients at the Vermilion Street clinic will begin seeing providers at the new location beginning in late January, while those at the Logan Street clinic will see providers at the new locale beginning in mid-February.
She said an open house will be announced later.
Williams said he is glad for the new medical facilities coming to Danville.
“The people of Danville and Vermilion County deserve top-notch medical facilities, and we’re very thankful that Carle and Christie are providing those on their riverfront campuses,” he said. “They will be great for many of our residents to get all of their care at one place instead of multiple places across town or in another community.”