PEORIA — OSF HealthCare is informing patients of a data security breach that occurred earlier this year at one of its vendors, Blackbaud Inc.
The Peoria-based health system, which operates hospitals and other services in Champaign and Vermilion counties, announced the breach Tuesday.
“Blackbaud notified its customers it discovered that an unauthorized individual gained access to Blackbaud’s systems between Feb. 7 and May 20,” OSF said in an announcement. “Blackbaud advised that the unauthorized individual may have acquired backup copies of databases used by its customers, including a backup of the database OSF uses for fundraising efforts.”
The incident didn’t involve access to any of OSF’s medical systems or electronic health records, the announcement said. Nor was unauthorized access gained to encrypted financial information including Social Security numbers, financial accounts and credit-card information.
However, OSF said, it was determined in late August that the Blackbaud database involved in the incident did involve some patient information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, treatment facilities, treating physicians, department of service, room numbers and/or medical record numbers.
OSF said Blackbaud, a leading cloud-software company, provides cloud-based and data-solution services related to OSF’s fundraising activities
OSF said it took immediate action after learning about the breach and is notifying patients by letter and establishing a dedicated call center to answer questions about the incident.
The call center is being staffed from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. The number is 877-376-0079.
Patients who think their information may have been involved in the incident are advised to monitor statements received from their health care providers.
If they see services they didn’t receive, they should contact the providers who issued the statements immediately, according to OSF.
To avoid a repeat of this kind of incident, OSF also said it is assessing the security safeguards at Blackbaud and evaluating the data elements stored on the Blackbaud systems.