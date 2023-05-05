CHAMPAIGN — OSF HealthCare plans to invest in an outpatient surgery center in Champaign, pending regulatory approval.
OSF said it will partner in a joint venture with surgeon Dr. Sid Rohrscheib at the facility currently known as Olympian Surgical Suites at 1002 Interstate Drive, C.
OSF said it will own the majority interest, with Rohrscheib as a minority owner.
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board will have to sign off on the plans.
The facility was last sold in 2022 for $7 million to Champaign Healthcare Investors and MedCraft Investment Partners, both based in Minnesota, according to county records.
Ambulatory surgery centers typically offer a wide range of surgical procedures that can be safely done outside a hospital and that don’t require a hospital stay.
OSF HealthCare — the parent system of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, as well as several doctors’ offices and urgent-care centers in the area — says it’s investing in a surgery center as part of its growth plans for the local community.
“We are committed to the Champaign-Urbana community, and this is one example of how we are investing in new care pathways for residents in Champaign County,” said OSF Heart of Mary President J.T. Barnhart.
“More and more, insurance companies nationwide are starting to dictate that certain procedures, such as colonoscopies, cannot be done inside hospitals,” he said. “So for the long-term viability of the OSF HealthCare community presence and ensuring our patients can receive the care they need, we wanted to make sure our patients have the option to stay within OSF HealthCare for their care.”
Barnhart said no disruption to patient care is anticipated at this point.
“Once the dust settles, we will re-evaluate any opportunities to relocate outpatient services to the new building,” he said. “We also look forward to this center providing additional opportunities to partner with physicians in the community.”