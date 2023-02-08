URBANA — A recent executive of a Tennessee health system has been named the new president of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
John (J.T.) Barnhart will begin his new position Feb. 16, according to Peoria-based OSF HealthCare.
Barnhart was most recently CEO of Tennova Healthcare System in Cleveland, Tenn., and before that was CEO of Dallas Medical Center/Dallas Medical Physician Group in Texas.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and health care management from Appalachian State University and an MBA from University of Central Florida.
Erin Rogers, who has been serving as interim hospital president since this past September, is returning to her previous job as business development director at OSF HealthCare.